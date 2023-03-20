State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 835 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 200.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

BA opened at $201.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.15. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

