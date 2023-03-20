Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after purchasing an additional 258,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

NYSE NVS opened at $82.19 on Monday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

