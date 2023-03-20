Financial Management Professionals Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,447,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $177.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

