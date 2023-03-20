My Personal CFO LLC Buys Shares of 176 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,195 shares of company stock worth $2,697,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $185.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.