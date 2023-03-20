North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VTV opened at $132.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

