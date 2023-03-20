Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 563,786 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,786 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.38% of Dollar Tree worth $119,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

DLTR stock opened at $137.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

