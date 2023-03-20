Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 5,093.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765,459 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.22% of Shopify worth $97,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $44.68 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

