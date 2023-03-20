DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1,109.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $100,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Insider Activity

DOCU opened at $58.52 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

