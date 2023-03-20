Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $95.42 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,955,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,395 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $95,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,162 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $34,146,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $28,690,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 50.4% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,470,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,832,000 after acquiring an additional 492,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:THC opened at $55.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

Insider Activity

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

