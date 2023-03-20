Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $167.34 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for about 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.32% of United Therapeutics worth $167,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $219.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $2,177,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $2,177,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total transaction of $1,553,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,003.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,400 shares of company stock worth $48,069,013. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

