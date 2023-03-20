Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $39.64 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,077 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.43% of East West Bancorp worth $39,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.06. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.