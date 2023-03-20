Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 350,434 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,434 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.31% of Yum! Brands worth $112,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $126.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.79 and its 200 day moving average is $122.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

