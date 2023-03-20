Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,804 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for about 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $147,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $263.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.59 and a 200 day moving average of $269.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.