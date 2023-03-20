Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 132,570 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,570 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $94,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

PEP stock opened at $175.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.66 and a 200-day moving average of $175.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

