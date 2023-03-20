The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,216,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.93 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble



Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

