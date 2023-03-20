The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $142.93 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $337.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

