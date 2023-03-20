The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.2% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

HD stock opened at $288.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.