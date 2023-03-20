Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 133 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Blackstone by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $84.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.93.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.