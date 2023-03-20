Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lowered by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $2,870,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $406.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.