OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $1,173,000. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 99.2% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 276,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 134,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $130.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day moving average is $141.34. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

