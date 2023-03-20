Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in GSK by 351.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,146 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,948,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $34.07 on Monday. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.07) to GBX 1,550 ($18.89) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

