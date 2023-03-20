Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $144.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

