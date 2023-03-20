OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 328 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 82.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS stock opened at $176.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -648.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.