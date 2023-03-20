Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. FMR LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after buying an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,017,000 after buying an additional 592,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VLO opened at $126.37 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.16 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

