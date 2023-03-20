Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,869 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

