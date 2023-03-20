First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. First Solar makes up about 3.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $199.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.25 and its 200 day moving average is $156.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $218.25.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

