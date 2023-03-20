Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,530,000 after purchasing an additional 419,722 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,231,000 after buying an additional 126,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,679,000 after buying an additional 658,951 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

