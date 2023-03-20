Legacy Bridge LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.