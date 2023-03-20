Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in Pfizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

PFE stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.