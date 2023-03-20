Stolper Co Sells 7,237 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stolper Co lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in Pfizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

