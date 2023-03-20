Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $1 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,918 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

