KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $237.80 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

