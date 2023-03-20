Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,541,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,897,000 after acquiring an additional 612,702 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $158.77 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.