KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CAT opened at $215.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

