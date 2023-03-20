KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 23,747 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 82,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 154,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 247,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $145.35 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.