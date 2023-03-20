KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 64,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $24.76 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

