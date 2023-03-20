The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 273,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 10,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

