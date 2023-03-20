KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $93.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

