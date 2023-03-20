Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 5,145 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $154.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.