Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 2.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $413.69 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $507.71. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.58 and a 200 day moving average of $403.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.