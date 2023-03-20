Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by City State Bank

City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 701.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Welltower by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $68.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.85, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

