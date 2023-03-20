State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $103.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.61.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

