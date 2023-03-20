City State Bank Acquires 150 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

EW opened at $80.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $79.31. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

