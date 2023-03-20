Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 995 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in HEICO were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Insider Activity

HEICO Stock Down 2.8 %

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and have sold 19,508 shares valued at $3,067,278. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HEI opened at $163.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $177.55.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also

