Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Boosted by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.09.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $506.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

