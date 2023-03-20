State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.62 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $269.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.46 and a 200-day moving average of $304.70. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $238.48 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

