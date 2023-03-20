State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,430,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in KLA by 451.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after acquiring an additional 237,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $387.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

