SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 65,627 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 47,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,502 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $55.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

