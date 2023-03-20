DNB Asset Management AS Sells 10,197 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,197 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 242.7% during the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $81,183,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 96.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $81.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average of $88.97. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $216.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

