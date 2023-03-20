State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $257.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.22.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,773 shares of company stock valued at $51,181,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

